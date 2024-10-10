SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a PNC Bank in Salisbury Thursday morning.
According to investigators, the fire was reported at the bank on South Salisbury Boulevard just before 5:15 a.m. on October 10th. The Fire Marshal says 30 firefighters responded to the fire and it took about 30 minutes to control the flames.
The initial investigation has determined the fire started in a secured ATM room with IT equipment also inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Damage to the bank and its contents is estimated at $150,000.