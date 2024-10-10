SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department says it is currently conducting an investigation into an incident between its officers and members of the community.
Police say the video has led to a complaint being filed with the Police Accountability Board of Wicomico County, and Department investigating to assess the facts of the incident. Upon completion of the review, the findings will then be provided to the Police Accountability Board for civilian review, according to authorities.
“We encourage community members to wait for the completion of our investigation and a full review of the facts and evidence before forming any conclusions about the incident,” the Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Salisbury Police have confirmed to WBOC that the video is of a confrontation between at least six young men, one of them recording the incident, and three Salisbury Police officers on a sidewalk. Police did not specify when the incident took place nor what led to the confrontation.
The video, which began circulating at the end of September, shows officers placing the young men in handcuffs as the situation escalates. One officer then appears to force one of the young men down on the sidewalk. The officer then handcuffs the young man as he is lying face down.
City of Salisbury officials also weighed in on the investigation, saying they understand the community’s concerns and are asking for patience as the investigation is conducted.