SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police announced they have a new member on their team: K9 Chopper!
They say Chopper and his handler, Officer Vincent, just graduating from their training program on tracking, drug detection, and obedience skills.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 14, 2026 @ 12:26 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police announced they have a new member on their team: K9 Chopper!
They say Chopper and his handler, Officer Vincent, just graduating from their training program on tracking, drug detection, and obedience skills.
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