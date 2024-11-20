SALISBURY, MD - Pepsi Bottling Ventures has announced it is permanently halting production at their Snow Hill Road location in Salisbury.
Pepsi Bottling Ventures says while production will cease on Friday, November 22, all other operations will continue. Production at the company’s Maryland and Delaware locations are moving to North Carolina to optimize operations, a company spokesperson tells WBOC.
The location on Snow Hill Road has been in operation for 109 years, according to Pepsi Bottling Ventures. Employees were notified of the upcoming operational change on September 18.
The Lower Shore Work Force Alliance and County Executive Julie Giordano both tell WBOC 23 employees were initially impacted.
The Alliance says of those 23, some chose to retire, others took other positions within Pepsi, and the remainder may be laid off.
Giordano points to resources that are available to those impacted. "The great news is we have a great resource here, which is SWED. Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development. Anytime something like this happens, like for example when Cadista closed, they really swoop right in and put their arms right around those employees, making sure that they're taken care of," she said.
Bonnie Nay, a Job Placement Coordinator with the Lower Shore Workforce Alliance says an employees were notified in September. In October, the Alliance hosted a "Rapid Response" event providing resources to those impacted.
"It's a resource and re-employment event where they were given information from unemployment insurance. How to access their services, the Maryland Healthcare Connection, Social Services, as far as different benefits that were available," she said.