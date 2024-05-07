SALISBURY, Md. - In the wake of Haiti's political turmoil, the already sizeable Haitian population in Salisbury is growing at a rapid rate.
Salisbury organization 'Rebirth' has been a crucial resource for these immigrants, providing assistance ranging from government aid to healthcare services.
Mackendy Jean, who arrived in Salisbury three months ago and spoke to WBOC through the help of a translator says "I'm hoping to find a better life compared to where I was. And I have family already here."
Habacuc Petion, the executive director of Rebirth, says the organization has dealt with as many as 20 to 30 new immigrants a day. He says since the last census in 2020, the population has surged. "Conservatively I can say it's about 6 or 7 thousand. In the past few years, I would say maybe 5 thousand but now, because of the influx, I say it's about 6 or 7 thousand in Wicomico County,"
Petion says many are seeking political asylum, like Sabrina Uerrier, who arrived in January. "I was a member of a political party, and I was being threatened and that's why I fled and came here," Uerrier said via a translator.
Rebirth's efforts range from assisting with government assistance, food, afterschool activities for children, and healthcare. Petion responded to concerns the newfound population could strain local housing, healthcare and schools. "These people not only come to get, but they give as well. So they work, they contribute, they pay taxes and then make the community bigger," he said.
Following the resignation of Haiti’s acting President Ariel Henry last month, a transitional presidential council was established. The United Nations has announced plans to send a convoy to support upcoming elections.
Dr. Eric Rittinger, chair of Salisbury University's Political Science Department, commented on the situation: "There's a real political vacuum. And into that vacuum comes gangs, so there's been a real explosion in gang violence."