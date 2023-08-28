SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced a traffic signal change at the intersection of College Ave and Camden Ave after the light’s signal cabinet suffered extensive damage.
According to the City, an unknown problem led to the failure of the signal cabinet last night at the intersection. Maintenance teams are working to diagnose the failure and remediate the situation, but the CIty says the damage is extensive. Technicians are reportedly ordering new equipment for replacement.
While repairs are underway, the City says the signal at the intersection has been set to flash mode to lessen the impact on traffic. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area and the City recommends seeking alternative routes while the signal is repaired.
“We acknowledge that this circumstance might lead to some adjustments in your routine, and we apologize for any changes to your regular travel plans,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office reads. “Our main focus continues to be the safety and welfare of everyone using the roads, and we are fully dedicated to swiftly addressing this matter.”
The City says it will provide updates on the signal’s restoration through social media and their website. Further information can be provided through the Infrastructure & Development Department at 410-548-3170.