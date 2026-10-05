SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University is backing two long-term concepts aimed at giving students safer ways to cross Route 13, including an underground pedestrian tunnel and an elevated pedestrian bridge.
The proposals are included in Wicomico County's 2026 transportation priority letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
One concept calls for an underground tunnel at the intersection of Route 13 and Dogwood Drive. The county's priority letter says the intersection is heavily used by students living in apartment complexes on the east side of Route 13 who cross the highway to reach the university's main campus.
A second proposal calls for a 170-foot pedestrian bridge near the intersection of Route 13 and West College Avenue.
Salisbury University spokesperson Jason Rhodes said both projects remain conceptual and have not advanced since the county submitted its priority letter in April.
"As of right now, these remain wishlist items," Rhodes said. "We'll be thrilled if the state decides to fund them."
Rhodes said the university's existing pedestrian tunnel near Bateman Street demonstrates that students will use infrastructure that allows them to avoid crossing Route 13 at street level.
"If you look at the pedestrian tunnel that SU currently has, students use it a lot," Rhodes said. "It stands to reason that if pedestrian tunnels or an overpass were at other intersections that connect with the university, students would use those as well."
Some students told WBOC another tunnel could make their trips across Route 13 both easier and safer.
Salisbury University student Nate Zittle said he regularly sees students take more direct routes across the highway rather than walking to the existing tunnel.
"A lot of us are jumping across the median and it's not safe, but it's quick," Zittle said.
Student Jason Ferony lives at University Park near Dogwood Drive and said he often walks north to use the existing tunnel rather than wait to cross Route 13 at the intersection.
"I 100% would," Ferony said when asked whether he would use a new tunnel at Dogwood Drive. "It would be much more convenient if I could walk under a tunnel."
The county's priority letter also identifies less expensive alternatives for both locations. At Dogwood Drive, those could include additional crosswalks, improved signage and pedestrian countdown signals. At West College Avenue, an alternative could redesign the intersection to create a more direct pedestrian crossing.
Rhodes said Salisbury University would welcome either major project if state funding becomes available, but there is currently no timeline for construction.