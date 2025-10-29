SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury University would like to make it safer for students to cross U.S. Route 13 by adding a second pedestrian tunnel under the busy highway.
The project, on behalf of Salisbury University, was included in Wicomico County's priority list to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The proposed tunnel would be located at U.S. Route 13 and Dogwood Drive, an area students often have to cross to get on and off campus.
"It's very difficult because you've got to wait for other cars, and half the time they don't wait for you," said Shniya Bellamy.
Another student, Abdul Bundu, added, "Sometimes cars just come out of nowhere."
A similar tunnel already exists about a quarter-mile north at Bateman Street. Built in the early 2000s, that underpass has allowed students to avoid crossing the four-lane highway for over two decades.
"It's honestly a lot easier," said SU student Jake Carson. "You're not in the way of traffic or anything like that and you're not at risk of getting hurt."
SU officials have been pushing this idea for a few years now. The school came up with the idea of adding a second underpass following a study by the Salisbury Wicomico Metropolitan Planning Organization.
However, the necessary funds or resources have never been made available, so SU has continued to include this project on its annual "wish list" for the county to send to MDOT.
The S/WMPO study did provide a secondary option. It concluded that additional crosswalks and improved signage would also increase pedestrian safety.
Still, students hope the state can bring the idea of a second underground tunnel to life.
"I was thinking about why they don't do it over here," said Bellamy. "It'd be very helpful for people that walk and that don't have vehicles or don't have a friend to drive them on campus."
Salisbury University students hope a second underground tunnel is in their future.