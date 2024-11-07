SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury University President Carolyn R. Lepre has released a statement following the announcement of five additional SU students charged in relation to an alleged assault and hate crime incident in October.
The arrests bring the total number of implicated students to twelve.
"It is with heartbreak and disbelief that I share five additional Salisbury University students have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the violent and hateful crimes mentioned in my November 5th message to campus," Lepre says in her statement.
Lepre goes on to say she and other members of the University's administration have met with queer community members to explore ways to help the University heal. According to Lepre, the formation of a taskforce focusing on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness is underway.
The twelve students allegedly involved in the incident have been suspended, according to Lepre. The fraternity of which some of the students were members, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, has also been placed on suspension. WBOC reached out to leadership at both the Sigma Alpha Epsilon local and national chapters earlier this week but did not receive a response.
Lepre says the staff and faculty LGBTQ+ association The Lambda Society is organizing a community vigil and unity walk. The event is currently scheduled for Monday, November 11th, in The Square at 3 p.m. Lepre invites all members of campus to join.
"Only together can we ensure there is no place for hate, no tolerance for intolerance, and no room for violence," Lepre said. "We must commit to building a world where love is met with love, and every person is free to be themselves, without fear, without violence, and without prejudice."