SALISBURY, Md. — Salisbury University is experiencing a significant rise in enrollment, leading to increased demand for on-campus housing. However, the influx of freshmen means less room for upperclassmen, leading the university to return to a pre-pandemic housing policy that excludes most juniors and seniors from living on campus.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university allowed juniors and seniors to reside in on-campus housing due to a drop in enrollment. With numbers now returning to near pre-COVID levels, the university is reinstating its previous policy, giving freshmen and sophomores priority for on-campus housing.
The policy shift has left some soon-to-be upperclassmen, like sophomore Carter Darrington, scrambling for alternatives. “All of my friends already have houses and situations set up for the next two years,” Darrington said. “As a result, my roommates and I are going to be scrambling to find housing.”
University spokesperson Jason Rhodes emphasized that this isn’t a new policy but a return to standard procedures. "Because of COVID-19 and the decrease in enrollment that SU and other campuses across the country saw, we were able to start offering housing for juniors and seniors,” Rhodes said. “Now that enrollment is returning to pre-COVID levels, we are enforcing that policy again."
For some students, the policy change brings financial challenges. Sophomore Zoe Clarke expressed concern about the cost of off-campus living. “I was frustrated because I can’t afford to live off campus,” Clarke said. “I have a part-time job on campus that pays minimum wage, and I only get five to 10 hours a week. That’s not enough to cover the minimum $600 in rent.”
Despite the changes, Rhodes noted that juniors and seniors can appeal to remain in on-campus housing. Students can seek exceptions based on financial need or required accommodations, and those graduating in December of the following year may also be considered for special housing arrangements.
The updated policy will take effect in fall 2025. In addition to an appeals process, juniors and seniors will receive priority placement at University Park, an off-campus housing complex associated with the university.