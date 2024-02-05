SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University is voicing support over a proposed Maryland bill that would require universities to accept applications from Maryland students who rank in the top 10 percent in their class.
Salisbury University says it believes if this bill passes, it could give the university an advantage over other options.
"While we understand it might have different implications for different universities, we hope that it will encourage Maryland students to consider Salisbury, not just because of the incentive it provides, but because of our reputation for value educational quality and return on investment," said Jason Rhodes, Public Information Officer at SU.
A fiscal note in the bill allows universities to raise tuition as a tool to manage a possible increase in students coming to the university. SU would not comment on if it would need to raise tuition to offset this increase.
If passed, this bill would become law on July 1st 2024.