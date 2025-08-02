Arson Investigation Graphic
SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal has announced the arrest of a Salisbury woman for allegedly setting fire to a man's front door after an argument over $7.

Officials say they were called to Penn Street on July 3 for a reported fire at a home that had been extinguished. There, the home's occupant reportedly told them that Janice Oney, who knew the victim for several years, demanded $7 she claimed the man owed her and became upset, according to investigators. After a brief argument, the Fire Marshal says she returned with a bottle of gasoline and set the man's front door on fire. 

The Fire Marshal's Office says evidence was collected to establish the fire was intentionally set with the help of a K9 and nearby surveillance footage and linked Oney to the fire.

Oney was arrested on Friday, August 1, and charged with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, reckless endangerment, and theft under $100. She is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

