SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the conviction of a Salisbury woman on multiple charges including first degree attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident that left a man paralyzed in 2023.
The State’s Attorney’s Office says on August 20, 2023, a victim and his friends were enjoying a backyard barbecue when Ashlee Nicole Scott and four other co-conspirators robbed them at gunpoint. The victim tried to run, the Attorney’s Office says, and was shot in the back of the neck, paralyzing him.
On Wednesday. April 24th 2024, Scott was convicted after a three-day jury trial of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, four counts of First Degree Assault, Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and related charges.
Sentencing has been postponed pending a pre-sentencing investigation.
“The jury had a difficult case before it and diligently considered all of the evidence. In this case, while Ms. Scott was not the shooter, this armed robbery and shooting would not have happened without her planning and participation. I am pleased with the jury’s verdict because it sends the message that in Wicomico County we will hold all members of a conspiracy responsible, particularly when it leads to such a tragic result.”