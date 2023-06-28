SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Salisbury woman and how her body ended up in Accomack County.
According to police, investigators were initially looking into the disappearance of Kadisha Smith, 28. The Sheriff’s Office previously reported they had received a missing person report for Smith on June 6th.
During their search for Smith, police reportedly found an individual who led detectives from both Wicomico and Accomack to a location in Virginia where her body was found.
Her death and how her body ultimately got to Accomack are actively under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548- 4898.
The Sheriff’s Office says there is no ongoing threat to the community stemming from this incident.