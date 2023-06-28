Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The North Carolina Division of Air Quality and the Maryland Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert across northeast North Carolina and the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates...until midnight EDT tonight. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us