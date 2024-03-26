SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury held a discussion about Lot 10 and the plans to develop the parking lot. Lot 10 is adjacent to the Wicomico County Courthouse. The city is currently trying to draft a contract between the developer and the city.
"So right now we are working out the details with the developer to make sure that the subrecipient agreement is buttoned up and that these funds are used in a responsible and proper way," said council President D’Shawn Doughty.
The state of Maryland approved $4 million for a hotel and convention center at Lot 10. After some public pushback to so much money to this project, the city council raised the question to the developer if the city could relocate any remaining funding.
"If this funding was changed or reduced, we will not invest in the project anymore. I cannot in good faith do it. I guarantee the representatives at the state will not let you move it elsewhere. They will be very upset," said Nick Simpson of Mentis Capital Partners.
Simpson said it will be very difficult to complete the project with just $4 million.
City Administrator Andy Kitzrow warned council that the city should reach an agreement that is suitable for the developer and the city.
"We do not own that property. If this is to fall apart, we do not have that same relationship that we would have with other parking lots. So I am concerned on the future use of that space if this falls apart," said Kitzrow.
However council president and the developer say they are hopeful an agreement and contract can be made.
"I look forward to working with the mayor and city council on getting this resolved quickly," said Simpson.
Doughty says he is confident this project will move forward.
"This project is going to happen and we want it to happen," said Doughty.
The mayor says an agreement can be expected by April 8th.