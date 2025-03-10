SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo has welcomed a pair of black-handed spider monkeys as their latest animal additions.
The Zoo says the monkeys are a mother and daughter pair named Sadie and Ripley and will join the Zoo’s resident male spider monkey Rozindi. Sadie and Ripley were previously at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska.
Zoo officials say they will gradually introduce Sadie and Ripley to Rozindi before making their public debut this month. Zoo-goers are advised they may hear a variety of calls and vocalizations as that process unfolds.
At 25 years old, Sadie can be identified by part of her tail missing due to a past injury, according to the Salisbury Zoo. Ripley, five years old, has light blonde fur and a fully intact tail and is Rozindi’s half-sister. Rozindi was also raised with Sadie in Omaha before he was brought to Salisbury, and the Zoo says the two share a long-standing bond.
Black-handed spider monkeys are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss, illegal pet trade, and low reproductive rates.
“The Salisbury Zoo is honored to care for these animals, serving as ambassadors for their species and raising awareness about conservation efforts,” officials said. “The Zoo invites the community to visit and learn more about these remarkable primates as they settle into their new home.”