Salisbury Zoo Mourns Loss of Spider Monkey Dweasal

SALISBURY, MD - The zoo says spider monkey Dweasal died after a fight with his brother, Rozindi.
The Salisbury Zoo announced that one of its black-handed spider monkeys, Dweasal, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 7.
Zoo officials say during morning animal checks on Sept. 9, animal care staff came in to find that spider monkeys Rozindi and Dweasal had gotten into a fight overnight. Both monkeys had wounds on their hands and feet, according to zoo officials, with Dweasal’s injuries being significantly worse.
Medical intervention was required for Dweasal, and a surgery was scheduled for Sept. 11. Dweasal was brought to the Ron Benton Animal Health Clinic at the Zoo for treatment. While under anesthesia, officials say he began to experience complications, which led to cardiopulmonary arrest. Veterinary staff provided CPR for more than an hour to try to save him.
An autopsy revealed that a bite to Dweasal’s skull, along with consequential swelling from the trauma, most likely contributed to Dweasal not doing well under anesthesia.
This loss has been incredibly devastating for the staff,” said Salisbury Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz. “No animal death is easy, but one so traumatic as this takes a huge mental toll on animal care and vet staff. We know the whole community will grieve the loss of Dweasal with us.”
Rozindi, who is Dweasal’s brother, is still on exhibit. The zoo says visitors may hear him vocalizing more often. Animal care staff are reportedly observing Rozindi and increasing his enrichment, training sessions and social time.
The Salisbury Zoo says it has been in contact with other zoos to find new companions for Rozindi and wants him to be alone for as short a time as is possible. In the wild, spider monkeys live in social groups, and it is important to their well-being to live in social groups while in human care.
Zoo officials say the social dynamic between Rozindi and Dweasal was closely monitored by staff. Though male spider monkeys will sometimes fight, zoo staff say the monkeys had not fought in almost a year and there were no signs of aggression in the days leading up to this incident. The Salisbury Zoo is looking at bringing in female monkeys, and with any new monkey, there will be an extensive introduction period.