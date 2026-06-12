SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo will break ground June 17 on a new habitat for white-nosed coatis, marking the first entirely new animal exhibit constructed at the zoo in more than 15 years.
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Expedition Ecuador Habitat at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. Zoo officials say the project is designed to enhance both animal welfare and the visitor experience.
The habitat will become home to white-nosed coatis, social mammals native to Central and South America and members of the raccoon family. Plans call for the exhibit to include two outdoor viewing yards and interior viewing windows, allowing guests to observe the animals in a variety of settings and weather conditions.
Construction is expected to be completed before the end of 2026.
Zoo officials said the return of coatis has been a long-term goal of the institution's collection plan. The species is known for its long snout, ringed tail and inquisitive behavior.
The project gained additional significance when the zoo was contacted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan about rehoming a coati from a closing facility in northern New York.
A female coati named Lulu recently arrived at the Salisbury Zoo and is currently being cared for in a holding area within the animal hospital. She will move into the new habitat once construction is complete.
"This groundbreaking represents another step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional animal care and engaging experiences for our guests," Salisbury Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz said in a statement. "We are excited to share this moment with the community and look forward to providing Lulu with a new home here at the Salisbury Zoo."
The project is being supported by the Salisbury Zoo Foundation and the Palmer Foundation. Fundraising efforts are continuing to help complete the habitat and support Lulu's permanent home.
Additional details about the exhibit's grand opening will be announced as construction progresses.