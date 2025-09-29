SALISBURY, Md. - Zoo officials say an upcoming project will improve accessibility for visitors.
The Salisbury Zoo announced that it will close on Monday, Oct. 13 through Wednesday, Oct. 15 while crews complete a major resurfacing of pathways throughout the grounds.
Zoo officials say it will improve visitor safety and enhance accessibility by creating smoother surfaces to travel on.
The zoo is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 16, depending on the weather during the project.
The announcement comes as Salisbury Zoo works to regain accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.