Salisbury Zoo welcomes new animals, says farewell to Macaw

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo is making a series of changes this fall, including the arrival of new animals, upgraded habitats and the upcoming farewell of a longtime resident.
The zoo says two female axolotls, named Daphne and Velma, recently joined the zoo’s William E. Morgan Conservation Center. The aquatic salamanders came from Jenkinson’s Aquarium in New Jersey. After a quarantine period at the Ron Benton Animal Health Clinic, they are now on display in a newly refurbished habitat.
“These two have voracious appetites and love to explore their caves,” zoo staff said in a statement, encouraging visitors to stop by and see the new additions.
The zoo also announced the return of its Canada lynx to a renovated habitat, now open for daily viewing. Several other exhibits have been updated to improve animal care and the visitor experience, including fresh paint, new flooring and habitat enhancements.
Upgrades include a new filtration system and waterfall for Arpona, the zoo’s yellow anaconda, as well as repairs and sunlight improvements to the American flamingo habitat. A new designated encounter area is also being built, which the zoo says will pave the way for potential interactive flamingo experiences in the future.
In addition to new arrivals, the zoo will soon say goodbye to Oddball, a green-winged macaws. On Sept. 19, Oddball will move to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore to join its Ambassador Animal Team and bond with another green-winged macaw, Louie.
The Salisbury Zoo also plans to welcome back its flock of American flamingos in the coming weeks following habitat updates. A public event will be held to celebrate their return, with details to be announced soon.