SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo has announced the arrival of a new male Spectacled Owl as part of the Zoo’s ongoing effort to manage the species.
At just over one year old, the new Spectacled Owl named Bosque has joined the Zoo’s 28-year-old resident female Luna. Bosque’s arrival follows the recent transfer of another female owl to a Florida Institution. Due to Bosque’s and Luna’s age difference, Zoo officials say they do not expect reproduction. Instead the two are hoped to provide each other with valuable social enrichment.
The two have already shown a positive connection, according to the Zoo, making for a smooth and successful introduction.
Spectacled Owls are native to tropical rainforests ranging from southern Mexico, Central America, and into parts of South America. The raptors are the largest owl species in much of their range and play a large role in maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. They bear striking white “spectacle” markings around their eyes, communicate with deep hooting calls, and are known for their adept ambush-style hunting.
The Salisbury Zoo has cared for Spectacled Owls since 1988.
“Bosque and Luna help us share the story of forest ecosystems and why protecting old-growth habitat matters,” said Luke Krider, Animal Collections at the Salisbury Zoo. “By caring for this species, we’re able to build empathy for wildlife and inspire visitors to take meaningful steps that support conservation.”
Both Bosque and Luna can now be seen at the Salisbury Zoo on habitat.