CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It may look like a run of the mill house, but it is anything but that.
Captain Wendy Parsons says the finishing touches are being put on the "House of Hope."
"Some of the things that aren't necessarily available all over Cambridge. And they won't have to do all the walking. It's already on the property that they know as the homeless shelter," Captain Parsons said.
Captain Parsons says the need for this day services center was realized during the pandemic.
"When the library shut down that was a huge resource that was no longer available to them. It's open now and some of our folks do still go there but we also have the issue of folks who can't get around. They can't ambulate as well," the Captain said.
The "House of Hope" will provide the homeless with showers, a place to do laundry and computers to try and employment.
The house is about a lot more than the services it will provide. Shane Walker who will run the day to day operations at the House says it is also about providing a listening ear in a time of need.
"I'm a recovering addict and alcoholic and it is very important for those who are in any sort of struggle to have a support system, even if that support system is just one person. Someone who is willing to listen to them, not judge them," Walker said.
Captain Parsons says walls have been painted. Next will come furniture, artwork and flooring.
The "House of Hope," is set to open on March 7.