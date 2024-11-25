SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford City Council is set to discuss a potential code amendment that, if passed, would allow for marijuana business licenses within city limits.
If passed, the ordinance would allow applicable businesses, with proper licenses from the state and now the city, to sell recreational marijuana.
The possible change comes after a previous decision made by the council in 2023 to ban the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.
City officials told WBOC that their previous decisions worked to align with federal regulations. They say the possible amendment would give a framework for marijuana retailers to potentially set up shop in the city.
WBOC spoke with multiple neighbors on Monday about the possible amendment, many of whom had mixed opinions on the idea.
"It would be more convenient and I think it would be a good thing all the way around," one Seaford neighbor, Jeffrey Goodwin, said. "They'll make taxes off of it too I'm sure, and that money can go elsewhere to help out streets and such. So I'm cool with it."
"I'm totally against it," another neighbor, Bob Gay, said. "I think we're inviting tragedy. We have enough problems with alcohol and driving under the influence. We're just putting something else out there that can be abused."
The potential code amendment and accompanying drafted ordinance will have their first readings at Seaford's City Council Meeting on Tuesday at 7 pm.