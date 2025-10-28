SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford’s elected leaders will consider a plan Tuesday night that could clear the way to demolish the former Seaford Inn at 24058 Sussex Highway.
The agenda lists a proposal to fund demolition of the building, identified to Galaxy Hospitality, as an unbudgeted expenditure. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Seaford City Hall and will be streamed online.
Mayor Matthew MacCoy said council will review options to address a structure that has sat dormant since early 2020. “The city council's going to look at different options afforded to them. I've been very patient with the owner of the property. The property's been dormant for some time,” MacCoy said in an interview.
MacCoy added that the site is highly visible along U.S. 13 and does not reflect the image the city wants at its gateway. He said one option under discussion would allow the city to front a portion of the cost, then seek to recoup it through a lien on the property if council moves in that direction. “The $400,000 figure… would represent, in essence, a lien on the property if the council goes that way,” MacCoy said.
People who live behind the property said they want the city to move forward. Jack Barry said the community’s priority is a clear decision. “Either tear it down and start new or fix it up. That's the only thing we want done. One of the two,” Barry said.
Darren Phillips, who has lived near the site for decades, said the vacant structure has affected the surrounding block. “It needs to go. It's just disgusting… it really is lowering property values… They need to demolish it,” Phillips said.
City staff placed the demolition funding plan under New Business. If the plan is approved, next steps would include securing contractors, permits and a demolition timeline. Any future project at the site would require separate approvals. MacCoy said he is open to a range of end uses if the structure is removed or rebuilt, including hospitality, dining and family oriented options that fit the corridor.
The former Seaford Inn has been closed since March 2020. The building shows visible deterioration, including boarded openings and fencing around the perimeter. MacCoy said the city has been patient with ownership while seeking a viable solution, but he believes momentum elsewhere on the corridor makes action important.