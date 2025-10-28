SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 68-year-old pedestrian in critical condition on Monday night.
Investigators say they were called to the area of West Stein Hwy and Porter St on Oct. 27 just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian. According to police, a 68-year-old man was walking north across W Stein Hwy when he was struck by the driver’s side mirror of a gray Lincoln Navigator.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital before he was flown to Christiana Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Authorities say the suspect vehicle slowed down briefly after the collision, but then continued eastbound on Stein Hwy. The car likely has a missing driver’s side mirror and possibly further damage to the driver’s side. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Seaford Police at 302-629-6645.