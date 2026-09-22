The site where Jays Nest Playground once stood.

A popular Seaford playground could be one step closer to being rebuilt as city leaders consider applying for a $150,000 grant.

 Jerenie Sands

SEAFORD, Del. — A popular Seaford playground could be one step closer to being rebuilt as city leaders consider applying for a $150,000 grant.

Jays Nest Playground was a familiar place for Seaford families for more than two decades. The playground was closed in March after safety concerns were raised about the equipment.

According to the city council meeting agenda, Seaford City Council is considering a draft resolution to apply for an Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails grant.

According to city officials, the $150,000 grant would help fund the first phase of rebuilding the site.

Dan Henderson said the funding would be an important part of the project because the site will need drainage and preparation before new equipment can be installed.

“It will be a major contribution because it is foundational,” Henderson said. “We have to have drainage and site preparation, and that is really what is going to lay the bedrock for the whole regeneration of the park.”

For some Seaford neighbors, rebuilding the playground would give children another place to play and spend time in the community.

“I think it’s very important because we don’t have much here on Seaford for children to do,” Sheila Tull said. “So I think having the park is very important.”

The City Council is expected to discuss the grant application during its meeting Tuesday night.

 
 