Seaford Man Arrested For Threatening Stranger With Knife

SEAFORD, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after they say he threatened to kill someone with a knife in the parking lot of Shore Tint & More.
Delaware State Police say on Aug. 25, around 9 a.m., troopers responded to Shore Tint & More at 1602 Middleford Road for a man yelling and threatening to kill people in the parking lot.
Troopers say they arrived and learned that a man was about to start cutting grass at the business when a stranger approached him and ask for money. According to state police, the victim did not give the suspect money, so the suspect took a pocketknife out of his pants and threatening to kill him. The suspect then reportedly walked away while still yelling at the victim.
Troopers say they found the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kaymar James of Seaford, walking on Sussex Highway, and he was taken into custody without incident. Troopers say they also recovered James' pocketknife that was tucked into his pants.
James was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing
- Terroristic Threatening
James was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.