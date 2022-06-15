SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old Seaford man on manslaughter and related charges in connection with a January crash that killed two children.
Police said the crash happened Jan. 6 at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive in Seaford. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that vehicle passengers Hope Glasgow, 14, of Seaford, and Nathan Glasgow, 6, also of Seaford, had succumbed to serious injuries sustained in the incident. Police identified Arthur Perdue as the driver of the vehicle that had struck the victims.
On Tuesday, June 13, the grand jury indicted Perdue on the following charges:
- Manslaughter (Felony) – two counts
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway
- Passing in a No-Passing Zone
- Failure to Have Required Insurance
That same day troopers took Perdue into custody at the Division of Motor Vehicles building in Delaware City. He was transported to Troop 6, where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $65,203 cash bond.