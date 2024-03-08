LINCOLN, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man this week on multiple charges after they say he struck another man with his car during an argument.
Police say they arrived at a home on Holly Drive East in Lincoln on February 23 just before 1 a.m. on reports of an assault. There, police say they learned Jordan Morris, 19, of Seaford had hit a 25-year-old man with his car.
According to police, the victim was visiting relatives with his friends when one of the friends refused an invitation from Morris to hang out. Investigators say Morris then drove to the home with an unknown passenger and began yelling and honking the horn outside.
Investigators say the victim confronted Morris, leading to an argument in which Morris threatened to come back and kill the victim’s relative. As the argument escalated further, Morris drove towards the victim and struck him with the front of the car, according to authorities. Police say Morris then fled in the car.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
On Wednesday, March 6th, police arrested Morris on the following charges:
-Assault First Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Morris was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $122,000 cash bond.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 302-752-3791.