SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford woman has been arrested for possession of a deadly weapon and narcotics following traffic stop for an unregistered car.
According to Seaford Police, on March 3, just after 1:30 p.m., the Seaford Police Department officers saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe not displaying a registration plate on Middleford Rd. Officers pulled the car over and made contact with 38-year-old, Amy Hignutt of Seaford, De. The Hignutt told officers she had applied for registration with Alabama DMV. Hignutt had an Alabama Drivers’ License and an Alabama pistol permit. When asked if there were any guns in the car, Hignutt told officers there were guns in the car but did not know where. Hignutt was then asked to get out of the car. Hignutt told officers that she had moved back to Delaware and purchased a house. Further investigation revealed the Alabama pistol permit expires upon establishing an out-of-state home.
After obtaining the information on the pistol permit, officers asked Hignutt where the gun was. Hignutt told officer it was in a black backpack. A search of the backpack found a loaded .38 caliber Taurus handgun. Another gun was found near the backpack on the rear seat. Further inspection revealed it to be a loaded Canik 9mm handgun. Due to the car not being registered and Hignutt possessing concealed guns. A search incident to arrest was conducted of the car. During that search, a small clear baggie was found to contain suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Hignutt, was charged with: Carrying Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Deadly Weapon while possessing a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and other motor vehicle charges.
Hignutt was video arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2. Hignutt received an unsecured bail of $12,800.00 and released.
