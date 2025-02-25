DEWEY BEACH, DE - The National Aquarium Stranding Response team has announced the successful rehabilitation and release of a harp seal rescued in Dewey Beach.
According to the National Aquarium Stranding Response, the seal, nicknamed Montebello, was found in need of urgent care and taken to a response center by the MERR Institute. The male seal was treated for dehydration, seal lice, and eye discharge over a period of days.
Following his treatment, rescuers outfitted Montebello with a satellite transmitter to track his movement, according to rescuers. He was released back into the wild Tuesday morning, February 25.
The National Aquarium Stranding Response team says harp seals are migratory visitors to the coast of Delmarva and travel long distances searching for food and suitable habitat.