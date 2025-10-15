SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced an upcoming resurfacing project on southbound US 13 Business between Salisbury and Fruitland.
The SHA says resurfacing will begin on Sunday, Oct. 19 between West College Avenue in Salisbury and Main Street in Fruitland. Completion of the project is expected in late fall, according to transportation officials.
Crews will work overnight, Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the SHA says, and drivers can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations.
The Department of Transportation asks drivers to stay alert and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone.