ELLENDALE, DE -- Town leaders in Ellendale tell WBOC their original plans to put security cameras along Delmarva Power poles in town have been put on pause by the power company.
Tom Panas, the Ellendale Town Council President, said the town received a $100,000 grant to install security cameras around town to improve safety. After selecting eight poles at different intersections around town, officials were told by representatives from Delmarva Power that they could not attach the cameras to those poles.
One of the locations selected was along Beach Highway and Old State Road, across from the Southern Grille. Panas said that, last year, a fatal shooting occurred near that intersection.
"It would have been right under a camera, and they would have solved the case that night rather than 6 or 8 months later," Panas said.
According to town leaders, the intersections selected were spread out so that the police department could see anyone exiting or entering the town. Panas said the cameras would have 270-degree views, be able to see directly below them, and see 15-meters out in each direction.
"The cameras are 24/7. They see everything. They always know what's going on," Panas said. "If there was a middle of the night robbery or situation, we would see the car coming in and out and get recognition for the police department. The department only has one full time officer and one part time officer."
Panas said they spent months deliberating the idea with officials from Delmarva Power, until those officials eventually told them town leaders they would not move forward with the proposed camera attachments.
"Their solution is for us to put a pole next to their pole. So now, we'd have to put up more poles and infrastructure for it, That means we can't do eight cameras, we could only do five with the money available to us. They're restricting us," Panas said.
Panas said town leaders are still hopeful they can put up cameras on the Delmarva Power poles, either through working with the company, or from help from local representatives. Panas said public safety should be reason enough for attaching the cameras.
When asked about the proposed camera installation, a representative from Delmarva Power sent WBOC the following statement:
"At Delmarva Power, our top priority is ensuring the safety, reliability, and integrity of the electric grid. Utility poles are critical infrastructure, and any equipment attached to them must meet rigorous safety, engineering, and legal standards."
"We have a review and approval process both for attachments regulated by the local Public Service Commissions in Maryland and Delaware, and the Federal Communications Commission (e.g., telecommunication wires), and for unregulated attachments. Unauthorized attachments—regardless of intent—pose safety risks."
"We are committed to working collaboratively with states, municipalities and public safety agencies to support our shared public safety goals."
Some parents in Ellendale told WBOC that they think adding cameras to the town would make it safer. Including Blaire Hartstein, who said she often brings her kids to the local park.
"It would make me feel better coming in, using the facilities and knowing that we're safe, our vehicles are safe, and that eyes are just being kept on us," Hartstein said.
Ellendale officials told WBOC they have until March of next year to utilize the grant funds before they lose them.