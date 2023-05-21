WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware's longtime U.S. Senator Tom Carper is set to share his political future on Monday.
According to a media release, Carper is expected to announce his plans as his current six year term nears an end.
Carper was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000 and previously served as Delaware's sole U.S. House representative as the state's Governor and Treasurer.
If he chooses to retire, Carper would not be the only Delmarva U.S. Senator to make that decision this year. Earlier this month, Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced he will not seek re-election.
Carper, a 76-year-old Democrat will make his announcement in Wilmington at 11 a.m. on Monday.