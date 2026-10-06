POCOMOKE CITY, Md.– A portion of Old Virginia Road is closed as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office investigates a serious crash.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of Old Virginia Road and Market Street around 6:30 a.m.
Officials say a motorcycle and vehicle collided near the Pocomoke Marketplace entrance, prompting the closure of Old Virginia Road from Market Street to the intersection of US 13/113.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes as first responders investigate and clear the scene. Delays are expected in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as information becomes available.