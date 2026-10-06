SERIOUS CRASH GENERIC

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.– A portion of Old Virginia Road is closed as the Worcester County Sheriff's Office investigates a serious crash.

The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the area of Old Virginia Road and Market Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say a motorcycle and vehicle collided near the Pocomoke Marketplace entrance, prompting the closure of Old Virginia Road from Market Street to the intersection of US 13/113.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes as first responders investigate and clear the scene. Delays are expected in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as information becomes available. 

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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