SNOW HILL, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental a fire that broke out at a Snow Hill home on Wednesday morning.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said that at around 9:25 a.m., the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to a home aflame on 206 Belt St. First arriving crews observed smoke and fire coming from the crawl space area of the home. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued several kittens from the home by performing lifesaving efforts, according to the fire marshal's office. However, one of the kittens succumbed to their injuries.
Fire investigators determined that a malfunctioning floor mounted heater sparked the blaze. The homeowner, Clark Beatty, was not home at the time of the fire.
There is no word yet on the amount of damage that was done to the home.
Snow Hill was assisted by the Pocomoke, Stockton, Girdletree and Newark fire departments.