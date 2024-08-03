DELMARVA - Severe thunderstorms hit areas across Delmarva on Saturday night.
Several areas across Delmarva were issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Saturday night. Those warnings lasted until about 8:15pm in most locations. According to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Dan Satterfield, the storms produced torrential downpours in some areas, due to the very moist atmosphere over Delmarva Saturday. More storms are likely Sunday evening before drier conditions arrive on Monday.
WBOC viewers sent in photos of fallen branches and conditions after the storms took place.
The Salisbury Fire Department shared these photos to their official Facebook page around 9pm. Local Wicomico County damage included trees being uprooted from the ground and branches falling through homes.
For weather updates and the latest details on possible storms, information can be found on the WBOC News App or WBOC Weather App. WBOC's meteorologists will continue to watch the forecast!