EASTON, Md. - State and local road crews are preparing ahead of a round of wintry weather expected to move into Maryland’s Eastern Shore this weekend, with officials urging drivers to slow down, avoid unnecessary trips and give snowplows plenty of space.
The Maryland State Highway Administration, which maintains Maryland’s non-tolled, numbered roads, said crews on the Eastern Shore will begin reporting overnight to treat roadways before conditions deteriorate.
“We are bringing in crews at midnight, which are going to start pre-treating the roads,” said Danny Allman, a spokesperson with the State Highway Administration. “We anticipate precipitation to actually start, Saturday night into Sunday morning.”
Allman said the agency monitors both accumulation and pavement temperatures as a storm approaches, since road surfaces can freeze quickly as temperatures drop. He said bridges and on-ramps can ice over sooner than flatter roadways, and drivers should be especially cautious in those areas if precipitation begins.
If travel cannot be postponed, Allman said motorists should fully clear snow from windshields, windows and other surfaces to improve visibility and prevent snow from blowing into nearby vehicles. He also urged drivers not to crowd plows, saying the safest position is several car lengths behind a snowplow while it clears a lane.
For road conditions and live traffic cameras, the State Highway Administration recommends checking chart.maryland.gov, which also shows recent plow activity.
In Talbot County, public works crews were staging equipment and preparing plow fleets in case snow or ice begins sticking this weekend. County crews generally focus on county-maintained roads, while state crews handle numbered routes.
Local businesses are also seeing early preparation. At Easton Hardware, staff said storm forecasts often bring a rush for winter essentials.
“Snow shovels, ice scrapers, de-icer, heating pellets, heat pump heaters, all the things that you need during a snowstorm,” said Jessica Marks of Easton Hardware.
Marks said the store tries to keep winter items stocked through the season, especially salt, and noted shovels and sleds tend to move quickly when snow is expected. The store also tries to stay open as conditions allow, prioritizing safety for employees and customers.
Officials across the region continue to remind drivers that conditions can change quickly during winter weather, particularly overnight. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and stay off the roads during active snowfall when possible.