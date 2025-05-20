SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a shed fire in Wicomico County on Tuesday night. City and state fire marshals are investigating the incident.
The Salisbury Fire Department says on Tuesday night, just after 8:00pm, they received calls for a reported building fire in the area of the 2600 block of North Salisbury Blvd.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, SFD says they saw a "10x20 shed with fire showing from the rear of the structure". Crews quickly deployed hand lines to extinguish the fire.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, the city and the state fire marshals are investigating the cause.