WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - We previously reported on plans for an off-road Jeep course event named "Safari at the Quarry." That event has led to opposition from neighbors in the nearby Shadow Hills community. Now, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is voicing his disapproval of the event as well.
At a recent Wicomico County Council meeting, Sheriff Lewis received a round of applause from attendees. "I was never asked to support this event, because I don't support the event, I don't. I don't," Lewis stated. "I hurt for you guys, because I wouldn't want it in my backyard."
Sheriff Lewis declined WBOC's request for an interview to expand upon his comments.
County Executive Julie Giordano, who signed the memorandum of understanding with Live Wire Media LLC to bring the event, says she was shocked by Sheriff Lewis's stance "The first time that I really heard from him was the day of the council meeting," Giordano said. "The Sheriff's Office has been aware of this event for quite a few months now and we have not heard any details or concerns or anything that was sent to us that showed there was a concern," she said.
Mike Goldberg, who lives in the "Shadow Hills" development near the proposed event site, welcomed the sheriff's support. Goldberg believes there has been misinformation from the County Executive's Office surrounding the event. "We have done our homework. We have spent hundreds and hundreds of hours doing the research on the background of what the intention of the disposition of the Quarry site was going to be," he said.
Giordano believes those against the event have been sharing incorrect information. "There's a lot of assumptions being made. I just would like to say let's just try the event, see what happens," Giordano said. The County Executive urged those in opposition to give the event, and her a chance.
Sheriff Lewis has committed to assigning deputies specifically to the "Shadow Hills" neighborhood to protect the development. Neighbors say a series of upcoming town halls will focus on their concerns surrounding the event.