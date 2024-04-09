Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/05 PM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 10/06 AM 3.5 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 10/06 PM 2.8 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 11/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 11/07 PM 2.9 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 12/08 AM 4.4 2.4 2.3 2 MODERATE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 PM 3.2 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.1 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 11/04 AM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 11/04 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 2 NONE 12/05 AM 4.4 2.3 2.1 3 MAJOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 AM 3.5 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 10/03 PM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 11/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 11/03 PM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 12/04 AM 4.3 2.1 1.9 1 MODERATE &&