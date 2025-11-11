CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was called to Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Monday on reports of multiple student fights.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the high school at about 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 after a school resource deputy alerted them to multiple incidents. Police say the school resource deputy was responding to an initial altercation when several more broke out throughout the school.
The Sheriff’s Office says one of the incidents involved one student allegedly assaulting another during class. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The student accused of the assault was taken into custody and processed under juvenile procedures. Police say the student was later released to a parent.