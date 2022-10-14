DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged.
Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired.
Officers responded and began to look for possible victims. They were able to speak to the owner of the business who could not provide any information related to the shooting.
Officers noticed that the front door frame was damaged as a result of this incident and the owner’s vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot, was also damaged because of the incident.
Detectives collected a single 12 gauge shell casing from the area where this shooting happened. There were no injuries reported as a result of this shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.
The investigation is on going if you have any information please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.