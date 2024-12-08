LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
According to Laurel Police, officers arrived to the 200 block of the Hollybrook Apartment Complex around 6 PM. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a single juvenile victim who suffered a gunshot wound to their arm.
The victim was transported to Tidal Health for medical attention.
Police say, they are now searching for 14-year-old Angelo Jones Jr. of Laurel. Police say Jones fled the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. Police attempted to locate the suspect unsuccessfully.
Laurel Police say Jones is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are urging the public not to approach him and to contact Law Enforcement immediately.
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Angelo Jones Jr. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Laurel Police Department Detective Gardner at 302-875-2244 Ext. 1815. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.