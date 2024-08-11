MARYLAND– 'Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week' returns from Sunday to Saturday with savings for back-to-school shoppers and more.
Starting at 12 a.m. Sunday, qualifying clothes and shoes under $100 and the first $40 put toward backpacks will be tax-exempt.
The exemption does not apply to accessories, alterations, or items not intended for everyday wear.
Purchases do not have to be made for students or specifically for school.
Maryland’s Office of the State Comptroller offers a detailed list of qualifying items and answers to frequently asked questions.
Shop Maryland Week will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.