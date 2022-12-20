EASTON, Md. - Shore Regional Health, part of the University of Maryland Medical System has implemented a stronger masking policy, effective Tuesday.
The hospital group, which operates Easton's hospital and Cambridge's emergency department says staff, patients and visitors will now be required to wear KN-95 masks.
Previously, only a surgical mask was required.
Shore Regional Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Huffner says masking works. The doctor says masking is especially needed right now.
"Over the last several days we saw a significant uptick in the number of patients that were admitted to the hospital that include respiratory illnesses that include the if you will tripledemic," he said.
Dr. Huffner says after an initial surge in RSV cases among children, Shore Regional Health has recently seen an uptick in flu and COVID cases.
People we spoke with say masking in hospitals is a good idea amidst the "tripledemic."
"If we can do anything to help ourselves especially in older age, we should do that," said Sue of Royal Oak.
Annie Decker, a former nurse who lives in Talbot County agrees with masking in hospitals. Decker thinks the mask mandates should stop there.
"I think that in public places, well non-medical places I should say, it probably should be left to the people because people won't do it anyway. They'll follow their own rules," she said.
Dr. Huffner says the hospital system wanted to be ahead of the curve.
"It's not the belief of Shore Regional Health, it's the belief of science. We know that masks decrease the transmission of respiratory diseases," he said.
Dr. Huffner says Shore Regional Health will re-evaluate this KN-95 requirement on Friday.
He says it is possible it will remain in place through the holiday season.