SALISBURY, Md.- SHORE UP, the community action agency for the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, is once again providing qualifying households in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties with assistance in paying their home energy bills.
Last year, SHORE UP’s Energy Assistance office provided over 6500 households on the Lower Shore help paying their energy bills through three programs: the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, The Electric Universal Service Program, and Arrearage Retirement Assistance Program.
The Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) helps with home heating bills. Last year, the average amount of assistance provided for approved MEAP applicants was $776. SHORE UP provided assistance totaling $5.1 million through this program.
The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) helps households who are struggling to pay their electric bill. It also provides recipients with a budget plan to avoid seasonal spikes in their monthly bills. SHORE UP provided a total of $5.2 million in EUSP assistance, with an average assistance payment of $876.
The Arrearage Retirement Assistance Program assists those who are carrying a past due balance of $300 or more and may be in danger of having their service terminated. In FY2022, SHORE UP made a total of $1.5 million in arrearage payments, with an average payment of $1400 on past due balances.
SHORE UP’s Energy Assistance programs are open to households in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties regardless of homeownership status. Income limits do apply in determining eligibility. For more information about the program, including how to apply, call 410-341-9634.