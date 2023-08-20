Shots Fired at Birthday Party in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, Del. - State police are investigating shots fired on East Diamond Street.
Delaware State Police say on Aug. 20 around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a shooting at a home at the 28000 block of East Diamond Street. Troopers say when they arrived, they learned there was a large birthday party with about 200 people at the home.
Troopers say a group of uninvited guests showed up and started partying on the street close to the house. Shortly after, a confrontation reportedly broke out among several people, resulting in gunshots being fired. Before police could arrive, the crowd and unknown suspect reportedly fled the scene.
Delaware State Police say there were no reported injuries or damages to any properties in this incident.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective K. Perry by calling (302) 752-3800. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.