Shots Fired at House Party in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Troopers are investigating shots fired at a large party.
Delaware State Police say on June 2 around 11:29 p.m., troopers responded to a home on North Front Street Extension in Seaford for several reports of shots fired.
Troopers say there was a large party at the home with many people attending. Troopers reportedly attempted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but no one at the party was willing to provide information.
Authorities say the crowd began dispersing and troopers located several bullet casing in the area. No injuries were reported, and no suspects or victims have been identified.
State police are still investigating this incident. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Corporal N. Mongiello by calling 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.