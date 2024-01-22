Shots Fired at Whatcoat Apartments in Dover

DOVER, Del. - A reward is being offered for information related to a shooting at Whatcoat Apartments late Saturday night.
The Dover Police Department say officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:37 p.m. on Jan. 20. Police say there was an argument between several people inside the apartment building when a man fired a handgun, damaging the building. No injuries were reported, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.