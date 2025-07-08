LEWES, DE - Delaware State Police have launched an investigation into a suspect allegedly opening fire at an occupied Lewes home late last week.
Police say they were first notified of a July 3 shooting on Monday, July 7, at a Lewes home on Frenchman Bay Drive. Investigators say they learned an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the house at about 10:30 p.m. Two adults were inside at the time, but luckily, no injuries were reported.
Authorities continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information or who witnessed it to contact them at 302-752-3340.